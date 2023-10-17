Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 27.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AerCap by 7.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in AerCap by 6.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AerCap by 18.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

