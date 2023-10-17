Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 12,168 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

