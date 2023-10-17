Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 24,283 Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in E. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 133,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.02. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

