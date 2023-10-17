Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

TDY stock opened at $409.30 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

