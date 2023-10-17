Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 177.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,602.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,249.36 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,525.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,529.73.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

