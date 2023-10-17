Inspire Investing LLC Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,647,000 after purchasing an additional 36,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 104,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.