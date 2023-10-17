Inspire Investing LLC Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,647,000 after purchasing an additional 36,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 104,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
Energizer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.
Energizer Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energizer
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Lululemon Athletica Races to New High with S&P 500 Entry
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.