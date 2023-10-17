Inspire Investing LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Maximus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Maximus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Maximus by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,749 shares of company stock worth $2,318,113. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

