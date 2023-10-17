Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DINO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DINO opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

