Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $53.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $134,566.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 214,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,844,433.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

