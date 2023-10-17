Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,103,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 128,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

