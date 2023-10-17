Inspire Investing LLC Sells 97 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Primerica by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,165,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $210.06 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

