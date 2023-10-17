Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Intel Stock Down 3.6 %

INTC stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,933,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

