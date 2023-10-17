Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $53,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,938,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,630,000 after buying an additional 87,530 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,901,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $112.66. 997,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.49 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

