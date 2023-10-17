Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,472 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $35,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $111.91. 839,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,362. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

