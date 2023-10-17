International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 109.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.89. 1,660,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,315. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

