Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $271.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

