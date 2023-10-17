Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Stake Raised by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,225 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,073,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 596,420 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 525,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 334,068 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 327,654 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. 58,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,217. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1135 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

