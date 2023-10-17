Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Stock Position Boosted by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,375 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,767,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,277,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,515,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 147,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

