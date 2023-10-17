Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $236.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

