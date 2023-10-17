Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stake Trimmed by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,904 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 10.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.75. 393,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,180. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.85. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $159.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

