Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ 3rd Largest Position

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $69,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.61. 23,034,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,300,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.20. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

