Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 28.1% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.86. 26,105,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,308,535. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.99 and its 200-day moving average is $355.20.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

