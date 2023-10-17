Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 106.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,940 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $42,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $142.22. 679,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,316. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

