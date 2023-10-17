Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.22. The company had a trading volume of 679,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.87 and its 200 day moving average is $146.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

