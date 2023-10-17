Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Position Raised by MY Wealth Management Inc.

MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 4.3% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 344.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $83.37.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

