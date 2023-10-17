IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Update

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 670,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $1,076,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,006,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

