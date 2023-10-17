Isabella Bank (ISBA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, analysts expect Isabella Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.07. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

About Isabella Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.