Isabella Bank (ISBA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.
Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, analysts expect Isabella Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.07. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.
Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.
