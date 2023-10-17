iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $80.74. 1,407,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

