iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Cut by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.30 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

