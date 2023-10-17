iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $435.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.14. The company has a market cap of $336.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $365.10 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

