iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Courier Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,228. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $365.10 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.14. The company has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.