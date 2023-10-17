iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is MY Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,957. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.71 and a 200 day moving average of $434.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

