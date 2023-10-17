iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.64. 514,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,217. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.50.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

