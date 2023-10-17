iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after buying an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.42. 1,979,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.18.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.