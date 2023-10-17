iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,817 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,547,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,615,000 after buying an additional 2,070,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,598,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,523,000 after buying an additional 1,048,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. 525,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,417. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.