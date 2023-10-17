iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

