iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Holdings Reduced by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

