iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.80. 220,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,613. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.