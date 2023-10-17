iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 260,266 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 113,594 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,807.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 374.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 97,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 42,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,355. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

