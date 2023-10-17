iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 4.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,510 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,371,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,188,000 after acquiring an additional 230,585 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,476 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.58. 319,909 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
