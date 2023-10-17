iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.99. 193,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,791. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

