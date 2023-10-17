iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $151.63. The company had a trading volume of 274,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.58 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $155.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

