iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $175.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,429,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,860,613. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.46 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

