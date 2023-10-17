iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $76,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,878,000 after acquiring an additional 784,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,169. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

