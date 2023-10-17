iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 147.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 462,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,321. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average is $107.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.