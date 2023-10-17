iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $109.33. 582,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.