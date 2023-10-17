iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

NYSEARCA IYK traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,007. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.32. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.12 and a twelve month high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

