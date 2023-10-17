iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,194. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.02.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

