iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Essex LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Essex LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.9% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Essex LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.10. The company had a trading volume of 145,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,559. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $114.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.