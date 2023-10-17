Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Update

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Jayud Global Logistics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JYD opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Jayud Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38.
Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jayud Global Logistics
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Meta’s Latest Update Just Unlocked 20% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Jayud Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayud Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.