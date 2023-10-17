Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Update

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jayud Global Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JYD opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Jayud Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

